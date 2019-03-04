Soshanguve SRC president Lucky Nkambule. Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Students at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) took to the streets on Monday to protest a decision by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) to not give meal allowances to students who live off campus. The students sang struggle songs as they marched from the Soshanguve North campus to the south campus and burned tyres at the gate.

Soshanguve SRC president Lucky Nkambule said NSFAS and the department of higher education were not taking students seriously.

"There's a [Department of Higher Education and Training] circular six that is seeking to exclude many students, there are students who stay outside the university and the policy of NSFAS is saying those students are not going to receive allowances," Nkambule said.

Nkambule said they gave the university and NSFAS ample time to discuss the matter, as it sidelined some students, but had not received a response.

"We are saying to NSFAS we are rejecting the circular six because it's causing havoc with our students. We want equal allowances to all beneficiaries of NSFAS."

Another issue the student leader highlighted was the long-standing problem of accommodation at the university. He said the institution had for years battled to provide needy students with living quarters.

African News Agency (ANA)