Test your family’s financial confidence and win big

Sanlam Moola Money Family Game Show entries are open! If you believe your family has serious financial savvy, it could soon be your moment to shine. For the second year in a row, Sanlam is presenting its financial education TV quiz show – the Sanlam Moola Money Family Game Show – and calls for entries are now open. There’s total prize money of R1-million up for grabs, along with bragging rights, and the opportunity to grow your financial confidence.

The financial literacy-focused show airs on SABC 2 on 10 July 2022 and will continue to improve the nation’s financial knowledge and confidence, all through a fun, entertaining format. Close to 19 million people viewed the last season. Rapper Boity Thulo and her mom x won a celebrity episode and donated their R50 000 winnings to a gender-based violence abuse shelter. The 2021 season’s winning family – pilot Sive Mbana and her husband, marketing manager Solam – called the experience transformational. For them, the biggest rewards were the financial lessons they learnt, and the path of shared money goals the show helped cement. The prize included sessions with a Sanlam financial adviser, which Mbana said helped set the couple up for the future.

“Many lessons from the show have stuck with us. The most important came from the finale: start saving as early as possible in life. We took the urgency of that and applied it almost immediately to be on the right side of compound interest. We now have multiple savings and investment vehicles from emergency funds to unit trusts. We try to stay away from unsecured debt like credit cards and we don’t spend more money than we make every month. In short, the lessons have totally revamped our whole life, financially and so much more,” says Mbana. Season One runner ups, the Khumbuza twins, say, “The Sanlam Moola Money Family Game Show opened our minds to a world of entirely different possibilities. Financial education is a must! The future of our generation is in planning ahead and becoming financially savvy.” As with last year, families will compete for R50 000 every episode over the 2022 season, with the overall victors winning the grand prize of R500 000. Hosts Tyson Ngubeni and Nicolette Mashile will again add their celebrity sparkle to the proceedings, along with their own, formidable financial knowledge. They’ll be aided by an expert financial adviser on every episode, who’ll provide pivotal money rules to live by.

Sydney Mbhele, Chief Executive: Brand at Sanlam, says, “We are so delighted to be bringing another season of Sanlam Moola Money to South Africans. The positive response to the show last year was more than we had ever hoped for, and really demonstrated that there is a hunger for this kind of content. At Sanlam, our purpose is to inspire generations of Africans to be financially confident, secure, and prosperous. This show is a creative way to help give more people a robust foundation of financial knowledge and tools. So often, money talk is taboo. We hope Sanlam Moola Money continues to inspire households to have courageous ‘moola’ conversations and set shared financial goals.” Melba Thompson, Brand and PR Manager for SABC 2, says, “SABC 2 is excited to bring its viewers another season of Sanlam Moola Money Family Game Show. The show drives the brand’s proposition of family entertainment. Most importantly it is in keeping with our theme of empowerment and knowledge building about one of one of the most pertinent aspects of life, financial management.”

Sanlam Moola Money Family Game Show has issued its call to entry. Families can apply until midnight on Friday 20 May by visiting www.moolamoney.co.za. Filming will start in the week of 6 June, with the show set to air on Sunday, 10 July.