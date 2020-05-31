Testing backlogs hamper fight against Covid-19 in Gauteng, says DA

Johannesburg - The substantial backlog in testing for the coronavirus (Covid-19) in Gauteng is hampering the fight against the pandemic, meaning the real number of active cases is likely to be much higher than currently reported, the Democratic Alliance in the province said on Sunday. "I am hugely concerned by the 24,076 Covid-19 tests in Gauteng which have not been processed, as this severely hampers efforts to speedily identify and curb emerging hotspots in the province," DA Gauteng shadow health MEC Jack Bloom said in a statement. This was the latest reported figure given by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize for May 25, so it was likely even higher now, he said. As the average positivity rate had been a bit below two percent, this meant that more than 400 Covid-19 infected people had not been diagnosed in Gauteng because of the test backlog. Many of them were probably asymptomatic but could still pass on the infection. The Gauteng infection figures had leapt in the past seven days, from 764 active cases on May 23 to 1707 active cases on May 30 - an increase of 943 cases, which was an average increase of 135 cases per day, Bloom said.

Another worrying sign was that hospitalisations of Covid-19 patients had more than tripled in this period from 73 to 332 patients. Gauteng had done well to keep the mortality rate at one percent with 31 deaths to date, but this may increase sharply with the new rush of hospital admissions.

The highest number of new infections between May 17 and 26 had been in Carletonville on the West Rand with 23 cases, followed by the Mayfair/Crosby/Jan Hofmeyr/Amalgam/ Paarlshoop area in Johannesburg with 22 cases, and Ivory Park with nine infections. Region F in Johannesburg, which included the inner city and eastern and southern suburbs, now had 112 active cases, and Region D, which included Soweto, had 96 active cases, he said.

"The real number of active Covid-19 cases for Gauteng is probably closer to 8000, bearing in mind the test backlogs and the rule of thumb that there are at least three other cases for each identified case.

"I have had many reports of test results that take 10 days or longer, which completely undermines the purpose of mass testing. Gauteng needs to do about 10 000 tests a day, but is presently getting the results for fewer than 5000 tests a day. I hope that efforts to resolve the testing backlog succeed soon, as this is a fast-evolving epidemic which needs prompt interventions to curb cluster infections in particular areas," Bloom said.

African News Agency (ANA), editing by Jacques Keet