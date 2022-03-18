That’s not our road, or our potholes – Sanral tells Evaton community saddled with ’mother of all potholes’

Pretoria - The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) said it had noted recent media reports about the Evaton West community’s unhappiness over a pothole-riddled road in the central business district at the Emfuleni local municipality in the west of Gauteng, but it was not its responsibility. Last year, several media outlets reported on what was dubbed “the mother of all potholes” which the Evaton community had turned into a swimming facility for children and adults.

Story continues below Advertisment

Speaking on television channel Newzroom Afrika, a community member expressed unhappiness about the state of the road, adding that residents had reached out to Sanral for an intervention. The community members said the roads agency however referred them back to the Emfuleni municipality. Sanral spokesperson, Vusi Mona said the road did not belong to his organisation and was therefore not its responsibility. This largest pothole has been turned into a swimming pool. Ward 26 Evaton. pic.twitter.com/E9O5zFBhSQ — BEAST OF THE NEWS (@EversonLuhanga) October 11, 2021

“Sanral would like to categorically state that the road in question is not a Sanral road, and that it falls within the jurisdiction of Emfuleni Local Municipality. It is therefore incorrect to state that Sanral is not doing anything to fix the potholes on that road,” said Mona. “Sanral’s distinct mandate has always been to finance, improve, manage and maintain the national road network. The road in question does not fall in that category.” Mona said the conversation pertaining to Sanral’s management of the national road network also fell against the current national discourse, where certain provincial and regional roads in parts of the country were in the process of being transferred to the state-owned entity.

Story continues below Advertisment

“It is worth noting that for roads to be transferred to Sanral, there are processes that first need to be followed in order for those roads to be gazette,” said Mona. IOL