The Dagga Couple's Jules Stobbs killed in armed robbery

Joahnnesburg - Jules Stobbs, one half of South Africa's famous The Dagga Couple, was shot and killed during an armed robbery at a smallholding property near Lanseria, Gauteng.







A Facebook post on Friday said: "D uring the early morning hours of Friday, 3 July 2020, an armed robbery took place at the property of Jules Stobbs and Myrtle Clarke, best known as The Dagga Couple. The attackers entered the couple’s bedroom and shot and fatally wounded Jules Stobbs. Myrtle was physically left unharmed and the attackers made off with two cellphones and two laptops.

"The Cannabis community is mourning the passing of our hero. The family is requesting that the public respect their privacy and allow Myrtle and the family some space during this difficult time. Thank you for the outpouring of love we have already received."





Ian Cameron, AfriForum's national head of community safety, told IOL the incident happened at about 2.30am on Friday. He said information at his disposal was that four male suspects stormed the property and ransacked it, taking money and other items.





He said there was a struggle between the suspects and the deceased, which culminated in the suspects leaving the property. Moments later, however, the suspects returned and shot Stobbs.





He said Stobbs died on the scene, while Clarke was okay and did not suffer any bodily injuries.





The Dagga Couple have been hailed as being instrumental in the battle for the decriminalisation of dagga for personal use in South Africa after they were arrested in 2010 .





The Constitutional Court ruled in September 2018, in support of a Western Cape High Court judgment, to decriminalise the possession and personal use of cannabis in a private space by adults.





Following the ruling, the c ouple then set their sights on a mass class action against the State, to free those who have criminal records for the possession of dagga.





Note: A media query has been sent to the police, who have yet to respond. This story will be updated once they have commented.

IOL

The activist lived on a small holding in the Sundrella area, near Lanseria, on the outskirts of Gauteng.