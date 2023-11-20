‘The guns belong to my boyfriend’: Woman arrested in Gauteng for possession of unlicensed firearms, spent cartridges

A 38-year-old woman was arrested in the Duduza area, in Ekurhuleni, for possession of unlicensed firearms, rounds of ammunition, and possession of a suspected stolen motorcycle. Spokesperson for the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD), Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa said the woman was nabbed by members of the EMPD’s community liaison unit working in conjunction with the South African Police Service (SAPS) crime intelligence unit.

“The officers received intelligence from a whistle-blower who provided sufficient information to positively link the suspect following several robberies occurring around the Duduza area. The officers were directed to a residence on Cool Breeze Street,” said Thepa. “On arrival, they found a female occupant and requested to search the house. The law enforcers uncovered two black 9mm pistols, an air gun, 22 blank ammunitions, 82 spent blank cartridges, and a motorcycle with defaced vehicle identification numbers (VIN) with a helmet.” A motorbike was also seized by police. Picture: Ekurhuleni Metro Police Thepa said the estimated value of the recovered items was R65,000.

Several rounds of blank cartridges were also seized at the scene. Picture: Ekurhuleni Metro Police “All the necessary stakeholders were summoned to the scene. However, the female suspect alleges that all the items found, belong to her boyfriend who was nowhere to be found,” she said. Police in Ekurhuleni arrested a 38-year-old woman for possession of unlicenced firearms, blank ammunition among other items. Picture: Ekurhuleni Metro Police “The suspect was arrested and detained at the Duduza police station and will soon appear before the magistrate’s court. All the items were booked at the police station, for further investigation.” An airgun was also seized by police when they arrested the 38-year-old woman. Picture: Ekurhuleni Metro Police Last month, a 19-year-old girl was arrested by police in Ekurhuleni for selling illicit drugs after she was allegedly found with an assortment of narcotics.