File photo: Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA).

PORT ELIZABETH - The DA has welcomed a decision of the North Gauteng High Court on Friday to suspend the resolutions on removing the speaker and mayor that the ANC and EFF have taken. On Thursday, the Tshwane special council appointed an acting speaker and "illegally" removed Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and speaker Katlego Mathebe from office, the DA said in a statement on Friday.

"We note that the coup d’etat was overturned by the court and their banana republic behaviour was crushed," the party said.

The DA said that the two would be reinstated and that the matter would be heard in the North Gauteng High Court on 17 December.

"The DA will not allow this coalition of corruption to reverse the three years of good work done by the DA-led administration in the City of Tshwane.