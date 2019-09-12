Thousands of Capetonians descend on Parliament on Thursday to voice their disapproval at the government’s inability to combat gender-based violence at the #StopKillingOurWomen march. Sandton motorists have been warned of several road closures ahead of the #SandtonShutDown march taking place on Friday. File photo: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA).

Johannesburg - Motorists have been urged to make use of alternative routes due to a planned march taking place in Sandton on Friday morning. According to Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar, the #SandtonShutDown march will affect certain roads in the Sandton area.

“Rivonia Road, Gwen Lane and Maude Street will be affected by this march and the closure of these street will start at 3am up until at least 2pm,” Minnaar said.

He added that various law enforcement agencies will have members deployed in order to ensure that there is order and calm during the march.

According to Minnaar the march will start at around 3am and is expected to go to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange offices in Sandton, where a large number of demonstrators will deliver their memorandum outlining the recent spade of gender-based violence and attacks on foreign nationals in the country and the civil society groups are aiming at sending their message through.

The Star