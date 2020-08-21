These Home Affairs services are available during level 2

Johannesburg – The Home Affairs Department has announced more services which will be available during level 2 of the lockdown.

Home Affairs has been operating under reduced capacity since the lockdown was implemented in March.

During level 2, Home Affairs said it was resuming services for applications of first issue green bar-coded identity documents or smart ID cards, applications for smart ID cards or green bar-coded IDs by people who had been issued with a temporary ID certificate during the national state of disaster that has expired; applications for amendments of personal particulars, applications for rectification of personal particulars, back office records retrieval services, and applications for citizenship.

Home Affairs said it was also extending the expiry date until October 31, 2020, for all temporary identity certificates issued during the period of the national state of disaster.

During the level 3 of the lockdown, which ended on Monday night, Home Affairs had resumed services for the registration of birth, re-issuing of birth certificates, late birth registrations, marriage services, death certificates, temporary identity document certificates, collection of IDs and passports for essential goods cross-border transporters.