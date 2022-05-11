Thieving financial adviser Aletta Steyn gets 12 years behind bars for fleecing client of R1.2m

Pretoria – The Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sentenced a 52-year-old woman, who was a financial adviser, to 12 years in prison after stealing R1.2 million from her client. Aletta Hendrina Steyn was arrested in January last year after she failed to pay off the late Christina Plotz’s vehicle with the car dealership as she was appointed an executor.

Story continues below Advertisment

Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said Plotz left a will of her entire estate which amounted to about R1.4m and a Hyundai SantaFe, which was still financed by ABSA bank. “Steyn was the deceased’s financial adviser and appointed an executor for Plotz’s estate, however she failed to fully pay the outstanding amount owed for the Hyundai to ABSA bank. “Steyn managed to sign off R175 000 to one of the beneficiaries and kept the rest of the money for herself,” said Mulamu.

The matter was brought to the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation in Pretoria for further probing which resulted to Steyn’s apprehension. She was sentenced with no option of a fine. Major-General Ebrahim Kadwa applauded the investigation team together with the justice system for bringing the accused to book and to account for stealing the deceased’s estate.

Story continues below Advertisment

“When one is entrusted with such responsibility, what the deceased’s family expect is honesty. “The money stolen by the accused could have been utilised in good use as per the deceased’ wishes for her loved ones. “The accused received a well-deserved punishment compared to the crime committed and appreciate everyone who makes an effort to report suspicious criminal activities to authorities,” said Kwada.

Story continues below Advertisment