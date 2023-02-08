Third cholera case reported in Joburg

Pretoria - The Gauteng Department of Health has confirmed a third cholera case on Wednesday. The department said the case was reported on Tuesday in Johannesburg.

“The latest case is that of the husband of the first confirmed patient. He presented with symptoms at a health facility and was immediately admitted on Saturday, 4 February for further tests to be conducted,” said provincial health spokesperson Motalatale Modiba. Modiba said the patient was in a stable condition. The latest case follows two other cases that were reported on February 1 and 3 in Johannesburg.

The cases are sisters who had travelled together from Johannesburg to Malawi to attend a funeral service and returned by bus on January 30. Both patients had developed symptoms on their return. “The department wishes to reiterate the advice for people to visit their nearest health facilities when they present with mild to severe and watery diarrhoea and dehydration symptoms,” Modiba said.

According to Modiba, the department has activated outbreak response teams and surveillance efforts have been increased, working closely with the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, the World Health Organization and the National Department of Health to monitor the cases. Cholera is an acute enteric infection caused by the bacteria Vibrio cholerae. Outbreaks usually occur in settings with inadequate sanitation and insufficient access to safe drinking water. Cholera typically causes acute watery diarrhoea and can affect people of all ages.

