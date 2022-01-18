Third inmate in Gauteng’s Hollywood-style escape hands himself over after change of heart

Pretoria – One of the five inmates who escaped from a South African Police Service (SAPS) vehicle has been re-arrested after he made a comeback, and handed himself over to authorities. Gauteng SAPS spokesperson, Brigadier Brenda Muridili said Bafeletse Nyembe had been the third inmate in the group of inmates which dashed for freedom after the police truck was attacked by unidentified gunmen on Friday in Boksburg.

“[Nyembe] handed himself over to the Vosloorus Magistrate’s Court. This after he has been on the run from the police since his escape from lawful custody on Friday, January 14, 2022 in Boksburg,” said Murudili. “Nyembe has appeared in court on a charge of theft as well as an additional charge of escaping from lawful custody. He has been remanded in custody and he will appear again in court on January 27, 2022,” she said. Five inamtes have escaped from a police truck taking them to court after police officers were overpowered by a group of armed men. Photos: SAPS Nkululeko Nkomo and Robert Hlatshwayo were arrested at a petrol station in Olievenhoutbosch.

Nkululeko Nkomo is one of the three inmates that have been re-arrested. Photo: SAPS On Saturday, the SAPS in Gauteng said another person had been arrested with the duo, for aiding and abetting. On Friday, police launched an extensive manhunt after the six inmates escaped from custody in scenes characteristic of Hollywood movies. “The police were outnumbered. It was two vehicles that were involved in this incident. One blocked the police vehicle from the front and a number of armed suspects, with rifles, then indicated to the police officers that they must stop the vehicle,” Muridili said.

Authorities later corrected that not all the escapees were Zimbabwean as the police had earlier stated. The SAPS is still hunting for Thulani Dube; Augustine Moyo and Mbongiseni Mkandla. An appeal has been made for community members to help police with information to locate the outstanding wanted suspects. Three of the six inmates who escaped from a police truck taking them to court last week have been arrested but Thulani Dube, Augustine Moyo, and Mbongiseni Mkandla [pictured] are still on the run. Photos: SAPS “Be very careful. Those suspects are armed and very dangerous,” Muridili warned after the escape.