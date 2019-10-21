City of Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba announces his resignation from the Democratic Alliance at a briefing in Braamfontein. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA).

Johannesburg - With Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba sticking to his word and resigning following Helen Zille’s emergence as the chairperson of the DA’s Federal Council, Twitter has been abuzz with news of Mashaba stepping down trending. Mashaba said that Zille’s election as federal chairperson represented a victory for people within the DA who stood “diametrically opposed” to his beliefs and values.

“I cannot reconcile myself with a group of people who believe that race is irrelevant in the discussion of inequality and poverty in South Africa in 2019.I cannot reconcile myself with people who do not see that South Africa is more equal today than it was in 1994,” Mashaba said.

He said that his decision to stand as a mayoral candidate had not been motivated by a desire to hold political office but “out of a desire to serve the residents of Johannesburg” and to get the city working again.

He was praised by Twitterati for his tireless work in the three years that he was the City of Gold’s mayor, with over 20 000 tweets about him since he made his resignation announcement this morning.