This is why DJ Zinhle’s fiancé, Murdah Bongz, will not attend AKA’s memorial or funeral service

Cape Town - DJ Zinhle’s fiancé Bongani ‘Murdah Bongz’ Mahoshana will not be attending the memorial or funeral service of the murdered rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes, the Forbes family has announced. AKA and his close friend Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane were shot dead outside Wish On Florida restaurant on Durban’s Florida Road last Friday night, in a suspected hit.

AKA’s father, Tony Forbes, said in a brief media briefing family that Murdah Bongz would not be attending any of the services due to cultural protocols. DJ Zinhle, whose real name is Ntombikayise Jiyane, and AKA share a child, Kairo. “We’d also like to acknowledge our extended family, the Mahosanas for their unwavering support during this time, as Bongani Mahosana will be in absentia at the memorial and funeral due to observing cultural protocol,” said Forbes Sr.

Murdah Bongz is a DJ and former member of the dance music group Black Motion. He is engaged to DJ Zinhle who is the mother of AKA’s daughter, Kairo Forbes. Both Murdah Bongz and AKA were co-parenting with DJ Zinhle, who has another child with the DJ. The Forbes’ further added that the memorial service will take place on Friday at 3pm at the Sandton Convention Centre and limited tickets will be available on Webtickets.

They said people who did not have tickets to attend the memorial, would not be allowed to enter the venue. Meanwhile, Tibz’ memorial service will be held at Sacred Heart College in Observatory on Thursday. Almost five days after AKA and Tibz were gunned down, police have yet to make any arrests. Police are investigating two cases of murder.

