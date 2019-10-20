A total of 4097 patients are on the waiting lists for surgery at the George Mukhari Hospital in northwest Gauteng, the DA said. Picture: Etienne Creux /African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - A total of 4097 patients are on the waiting lists for surgery at the George Mukhari Hospital in northwest Gauteng, some of whom will wait as long as five years for their operation, the Democratic Alliance said on Sunday. This information was disclosed by Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku in a written reply to questions in the Gauteng legislature, DA Gauteng shadow health MEC Jack Bloom said in a statement.

The worst waiting time was for hip and knee surgery - 558 patients would wait from four weeks if it was urgent, otherwise up to five years. This meant that a newly diagnosed patient could be given a date in 2024 for his or her surgery, he said.

Other long waiting lists and waiting times were general surgery (1386 patients waiting from two weeks to one year); opthalmology (984 patients waiting from two weeks to two years); hand and micro (240 patients waiting from three weeks to two years); paediatric surgery (233 patients waiting from two weeks to 36 weeks); and neurosurgery (141 patients waiting from one week to two years).

According to Masuku, reasons for the long waiting times included insufficient theatre time; a shortage of anaesthetists and nurses; infrastructure problems such as the very old hospital, roof leakages, electricity outages, abnormal temperatures; a shortage of linen; shortage of consumables; shortage of ICU beds; a population explosion, with many referrals from other provinces and many foreign nationals; and increasing trauma and violence, with the trauma unit being extremely busy.