Thousands of protesting Samwu workers block Joburg’s M1 and M2 highways

Thousands of City of Joburg employees affiliated with the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) have blocked off the M1 and M2 highways in Braamfontein and the Johannesburg CBD. Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson, Xolani Fihla, said that the workers blocked the roads following a wage dispute with the City's leadership on Thursday morning.

“The members blocked off the M1 in both directions at Smit Street in Braamfontein and in both directions on the M2 in Selby, causing heavy traffic disruptions in the area,” Fihla said. Fihla added that despite the closure, members were not violent, and officers have been deployed to divert traffic. “Traffic is being diverted at Empire Road on the M1 South, Booysens Road on the M1 North, Rissik Street/Selby exit on the M2 West and motorists coming from Crown using the M2 East can join the M1 South and exit at Booysens Road,” he explained.

Fihla advised motorists to exercise caution and to use alternative routes to avoid the M1 and M2 highways. Samwu has been engaged with the South African Local Government Association (Salga) in the South African local government bargaining council (SALGBC) for at least a month. In one of the negotiations Samwu rejected an offer from Salga because the union said it was inadequate.

Dumisane Magagula, Samwu’s secretary-general, said the current offer from Salga falls far short of addressing the financial pressures our members face due to the rising cost of living. He said Samwu has consistently pushed for a wage increase that accurately reflects the dedication and sacrifices of municipal workers, who provide essential services amid challenging conditions. “We are resolute in our demand for a substantial wage increase. The current proposal does not acknowledge the true worth of municipal workers and fails to address the financial strain they endure.