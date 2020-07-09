Three abducted initiates rescued by police in Gauteng

PRETORIA - Gauteng's cooperative governance and traditional affairs MEC, Lebogang Maile, has commended the South African Police Service (SAPS) for rescuing three abducted initiates in Duduza, outside Nigel, in the City of Ekurhuleni.

Cases of abduction and running of an illegal initiation school have been opened with the police. The three initiates were allegedly kept in a locked house in Duduza.

“We commend the police on their relentless effort to clamp down on illegal initiation schools in the province. We are concerned as government that some sections in our communities are undermining the authority of the State by engaging in illegal activities, such as initiation schools,” said Maile.

He said individuals running illegal initiation schools in the province should face the wrath of the law.

“We are happy that the three have been released to the care of their parents. We call on our communities to be vigilant and guard against those running bogus initiation schools.”