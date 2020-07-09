Three abducted initiates rescued by police in Gauteng
PRETORIA - Gauteng's cooperative governance and traditional affairs MEC, Lebogang Maile, has commended the South African Police Service (SAPS) for rescuing three abducted initiates in Duduza, outside Nigel, in the City of Ekurhuleni.
Cases of abduction and running of an illegal initiation school have been opened with the police. The three initiates were allegedly kept in a locked house in Duduza.
“We commend the police on their relentless effort to clamp down on illegal initiation schools in the province. We are concerned as government that some sections in our communities are undermining the authority of the State by engaging in illegal activities, such as initiation schools,” said Maile.
He said individuals running illegal initiation schools in the province should face the wrath of the law.
“We are happy that the three have been released to the care of their parents. We call on our communities to be vigilant and guard against those running bogus initiation schools.”
The initiation season has been suspended in Gauteng due to Covid-19 and the nationwide lockdown regulations announced by national government.
Meanwhile, provincial health authorities in Gauteng on Thursday said six officials in the Gauteng health department’s war room had tested positive for Covid-19 as the number of new infections in the province continues to rise significantly.
“The Gauteng Department of Health wishes to confirm that six members of the Gauteng health Covid-19 war room have tested positive for Covid-19. Among those positive includes the head of the department, Prof. Mkhululi Lukhele.
"All the colleagues are doing well and are self-isolating at home,” said Kwara Kekana, spokesperson for Gauteng Health MEC, Bandile Masuku.African News Agency