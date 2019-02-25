File picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Three suspects were arrested after they were found in possession of illicit drugs to the value of approximately R3 million, members of the multi-disciplinary narcotics unit of OR Tambo International Airport (ORTIA) said on Monday. ORTIA spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili said on Sunday night, during an intelligence driven operation in Boksburg North, the multi-disciplinary narcotics team at ORTIA responded to information about suspects who were planning to transport drugs from the airport to an unknown destination.

"The suspects were identified and the sedan they were travelling in was followed by members of ORTIA K9 Unit until Boksburg North where they stopped it. The vehicle was searched and police found white powdery substance suspected to be heroine."

"This substance will be sent to the SAPS Forensic laboratory for further testing."

Muridili said the suspects will appear in the Boksburg Magistrate's Court where they will face charges of possession and dealing in drugs.

"We urge the people of South Africa to continue supporting police efforts in the fight against crime," said Muridili.

