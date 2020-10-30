Three appear over alleged R8.2m fraudulent tax claims

Cape Town – Three suspects have been accused of submitting fraudulent tax claims through their companies amounting to R8.2 million, says Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu.

Harisi Bukari, 45, Kudzaishe Jamescai Magura, 41, and Christel Pillay, 44, have appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes.

Bukari and Magura have been released on bail while Pillay was released on warning after they were charged with allegedly submitting fraudulent tax return claims to the SA Revenue Service (Sars) on behalf of their companies.

“Bukari, the director at Mark Two Electronics in Bezuidenhout Valley in Johannesburg, allegedly submitted fraudulent tax return claims from 2010 to 2014. Sars allegedly suffered a loss of over R2.6m.

“Meanwhile, Pillay, from another Johannesburg-based company, Multizone Safety Protective Wear cc, allegedly submitted over R1 million tax return claims for the period of 2011 to 2016,” said Mulamu.