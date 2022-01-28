Three arrested for trying to bribe police officers with R800 000 in poultry sting

Rustenburg - Three suspects - two men and a woman - were arrested for fraud and corruption at City Deep after they were found with 27 000 kg of poultry meat, Gauteng police said on Friday. Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said the K9 unit together with Organised Crime Narcotics members followed up on intelligence information about people who were diverting goods to avoid paying customs duties and Vat (value added tax).

The suspects allegedly tried to bribe the police with R800 000. "The information led the police to a storage facility in City Deep where a consignment of poultry meat weighing 27 000 kg was found loaded in a truck. “The two men were arrested for contravention of the Customs and Excise Act, fraud and corruption. One of the suspects initiated a bribe of R800 000-00 to members in order to evade arrest. The woman who brought the cash was also arrested for corruption," Sello said.

"Upon further investigation, the police were led to another company also suspected of defrauding SARS [SA Revenue Service]. Upon searching the said premises, four containers containing imported poultry meat were recovered and the owner could not produce legal papers." Sello said the provincial commissioner of police in Gauteng, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela has praised the police officers for their commitment in fighting corruption and exposing those who attempt to bribe the police. "The positive attitude, honesty and integrity displayed by members through upholding and enforcing the law as mandated by the Constitution of the country is commendable. Continue to serve our communities with pride and loyalty, adhering to the SAPS code of conduct and to those few elements within the service who take bribes, know that the arm of the law is long and you will surely be exposed and face the might of the law," he said.