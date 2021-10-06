Three bogus cops, robbing people in a KIA Picanto, arrested in Soweto

Johannesburg – Three alleged bogus cops, who used a KIA Picanto to rob people in the Johannesburg South community, have been arrested. The three suspects allegedly used police uniforms and a number of allegedly falsified number plates to rob several people along the N1 and N12 highway, in the Johannesburg South area.

They were arrested late on Tuesday, after the Johannesburg Metro Police Department’s (JMPD) K9 unit spotted them and apprehended them in Soweto. JMPD spokesperson Senior Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said the suspects were also linked to a case in Mondeor, in the south of Johannesburg, where they had allegedly robbed people. He said the three were arrested in Orlando, Soweto.

“The JMPD K9 unit officers spotted the blue KIA yesterday, at about midday, and officers followed the vehicle to the N17, in Soweto, and after backup arrived, the car was stopped and the suspects were arrested,” Minnaar said. “The car was fitted with false number plates and there was another set of number plates found in the boot,” he said. “The suspects were charged and are linked to other crimes, including a case in Mondeor.”

Info received by #JMPD K9 officers of suspects impersonating police driving a blue KIA Picanto led to the arrest of 3x males in Orlando linked to a armed robbery as per Mondeor case. The vehicle used displayed false reg plates.

Suspects detained at Orlando SAPS. #WeServeJoburg pic.twitter.com/HwHpgpe1zD — Jo'burg Metro Police Department - JMPD (@JoburgMPD) October 6, 2021 In a separate case, a red Chevrolet Spark, whose owner was murdered when the car was hijacked, has been recovered by JMPD K9 unit officers in Hillbrow. Minnaar said officers traced the vehicle to Hillbrow where it had been abandoned. It has been stored in the pound by officers.

No arrests have been made. Hillbrow police spokesperson Sergeant Mduduzi Zondo confirmed the vehicle had been recovered after the owner was shot dead during the hijacking in Bertrams, Johannesburg. He said the victim was rushed to a medical facility and later died at the local Hillbrow clinic on Monday night.