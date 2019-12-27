File picture: Pixabay

Pretoria - The Tshwane Emergency Services is warning the community of Stinkwater, north of Pretoria, to avoid swimming in the local park after three boys drowned on Thursday. "Tshwane Emergency Services responded to a drowning at a park in Stinkwater around midday on December 26. Upon arrival on scene, two bodies of boys aged between eight and nine were already recovered by members of the community," said deputy chief of the emergency services Charles Mabaso.

"A third body was recovered by emergency services personnel after a family claimed that their child was [also] missing. The Tshwane Emergency Services Department calls upon residents to avoid swimming at the park, as the water not only poses a drowning risk but a health hazard too."

The department sent condolences to the families of the boys, and urged Pretoria residents to call 107 for life threatening emergencies.

African News Agency (ANA)