Johannesburg - Three people died and two others were wounded in a shooting incident in Eikenhof, Johannesburg on Friday night, paramedics said. "Shortly before 8 pm on Friday evening, paramedics from ER24 as well as members of the police attended the scene at a shop along the R550 in Eikenhof," ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said.

One person was found with fatal gunshot wounds on the scene. Two others were in a critical condition. While paramedics were treating one of the critically wounded men on the scene, his vital signs deteriorated.

"Despite their efforts to revive him, he was sadly later declared dead. Another man, also critically injured, was rushed to hospital. On route to hospital his vital signs deteriorated. Paramedics were unable to revive him, and he was also declared dead."

Two others were treated for multiple gunshot wounds and rushed to a nearby hospital for further care. The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not yet known. Police attended the scene and would investigate, Vermaak said.

African News Agency (ANA)