Three die after light aircraft crashes in Johannesburg

Johannesburg - Three people aboard on a light aircraft died after the aircraft crashed in the Nasrec area of Johannesburg.
Emer-G-Med paramedics together with multiple emergency service agencies are currently at the scene of the crash.
Story continues below Advertisement
The South African Police Services (SAPS) along with Civil Aviation Authorities will be conducting an investigation into the circumstances that lead to the crash.
We have also reached out to the police and Civil Aviation Authorities for more information.
This is a developing story.
IOL