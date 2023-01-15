Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Sunday, January 15, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Three die after light aircraft crashes in Johannesburg

Published 31m ago

Share

Johannesburg - Three people aboard on a light aircraft died after the aircraft crashed in the Nasrec area of Johannesburg.

Emer-G-Med paramedics together with multiple emergency service agencies are currently at the scene of the crash.

Story continues below Advertisement

The South African Police Services (SAPS) along with Civil Aviation Authorities will be conducting an investigation into the circumstances that lead to the crash.

We have also reached out to the police and Civil Aviation Authorities for more information.

This is a developing story.

More on this

IOL

Related Topics:

accident and emergency incidentSAPSGauteng

Share

Recent stories by:

Sisipho Bhuta