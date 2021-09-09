Three Gauteng learners have died this week, two by suicide

Pretoria - Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi has sent condolences to the families of three Gauteng learners who “sadly” lost their lives this week. The Gauteng department of education on Wednesday said it learnt of the sad passing of a Grade 10 male learner from Emadwaleni secondary school in Soweto.

“Initial reports indicate the boy learner allegedly hung himself after quarreling with his parents. His body was found next to a park near his home and was removed from the scene by the Gauteng Pathology Services,” the Gauteng education department said in a statement. The South African Police Service is investigating the circumstances around the incident. “The Gauteng department of education was also devastated to receive news of the death of a Grade 11 boy learner from Clapham High School in Pretoria who also passed away on Tuesday, 7 September 2021. It is reported that the learner passed away after allegedly falling sick on the school grounds,” the provincial department said.

The learner allegedly felt sick at school while playing soccer during the physical training period. His parents were reportedly informed about his condition and an ambulance was immediately called to the school. “Unfortunately, the learner passed on at Muelmed Hospital in Arcadia, Pretoria later in the evening,” the education authorities said.

Furthermore, on Wednesday the Gauteng department of education said it received “more gloomy news” confirming that a Grade 7 male pupil from PS Fourie Primary School in Eersterust had passed away. “Our reports allege that the boy learner died as a result of suicide. It is also alleged that he had not been attending classes since the beginning of term three on 26 July 2021. Our psycho-social unit continues to provide support to the families and fellow classmates of the learners who passed away,” the Gauteng education department said in a statement. Meanwhile, Lesufi sent condolences to the families, adding that no words could express the sorrow of losing a child.