Three people escaped serious injury when the car they were travelling in veered out of control and smashed through. Picture: Netcare 911/Supplied

Krugersdorp - Three people escaped serious injury when the car they were travelling in veered out of control and smashed through a wall on a property alongside the road in Krugersdorp on the West Rand in the early hours of Sunday morning, paramedics said. Netcare 911 paramedics responded at 4.45am to reports of a car crash in Voortrekker Road in Kenmare in Krugersdorp, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

Reports from the scene indicated that the driver of a car lost control of the vehicle, which then crashed through a boundary wall.

Medics assessed the scene and found that three people had sustained moderate injuries. The patients were treated on the scene and, once stabilised, were transported by various ambulance services to hospital for further treatment, Herbst said.

African News Agency (ANA)