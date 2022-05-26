Three injured as plane crashes in Alberton

Rustenburg - A pilot and two passengers were injured when a light aircraft crashed in Alberton on Thursday.

“I confirm the crash of a 4-seater mini aircraft at Kromvlei airport just outside Alberton at the corner of M7 and Kromvlei roads outside Alberton.

The nearest landmark being Mall of the South. Apparently the aircraft had three occupants, pilot and two passengers. All three survived with intense injuries. They were medically treated on scene before road transportation to the nearest medical facility,“ William Ntladi, emergency services spokesperson in the City of Ekurhuleni.

He said the disaster and emergency management services (DEMS) received the call exactly 5.55pm and responded promptly.