Thursday, May 26, 2022

Three injured as plane crashes in Alberton

Rustenburg - A pilot and two passengers were injured when a light aircraft crashed in Alberton on Thursday.

The aircraft crashed at Kromvlei airport.

“I confirm the crash of a 4-seater mini aircraft at Kromvlei airport just outside Alberton at the corner of M7 and Kromvlei roads outside Alberton.

The nearest landmark being Mall of the South. Apparently the aircraft had three occupants, pilot and two passengers. All three survived with intense injuries. They were medically treated on scene before road transportation to the nearest medical facility,“ William Ntladi, emergency services spokesperson in the City of Ekurhuleni.

He said the disaster and emergency management services (DEMS) received the call exactly 5.55pm and responded promptly.

“On arrival, various other emergency services were as well on scene giving medical treatment to the injured. SAPS (SA Police Service) is on scene, still awaiting the ACSA forensics to conduct an investigations.”

In 2019, a pilot died and a passenger was injured when a light aircraft crashed in Huhudi near Vryburg, North West.

The aircraft was flying from Vryburg in North West to Pretoria in Gauteng when it crashed.

The aircraft hit the garage wall of the house and crashed in between the two houses.

IOL

Molaole Montsho