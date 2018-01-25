



The three were arrested on Thursday by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) in connection with the death of Nare, who was shot dead in Florida, west Joburg, on April 17, 2017.





JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar, in an interview with eNCA, confirmed the arrest of the three officers, attached to the crime prevention unit.





"The three were arrested today [Thursday] at the Martindale headquarters following the shooting of a journalist in Florida whereby officers responded to a scene which involved a hijacked vehicle. There was a shooting and yes, a journalist died.





"They face the main charge of murder and then the other charges, if there are any, we will have to wait and see what happens in court."





According to reports, the three also face charges of assault and defeating the ends of justice but Minnaar did not confirm this.





They are expected to appear in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on Friday.





IOL

