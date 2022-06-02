Three kids killed after eating meat laced with rat poison

Johannesburg - Three children were killed when they ate meat laced with rat poison in Kaalfontein, near Midrand. The meat had been left in a container on top of the fridge by their grandmother, who had intended to entrap rats later in the evening.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to the Gauteng Department of Education, the grandmother left the container on top of the fridge and was shocked to see the container in the sink upon her return and learnt that the children had consumed the meat. Two of the siblings who are learners at Kaalfontein Primary School in Midrand, a Grade 1 boy and a Grade 2 girl and a year-old girl all died on Tuesday. “When probing the situation, the children confirmed that they gained access to the poisoned meat and ate it.

“She immediately gave them milk, and they started complaining about stomach cramps. “They were rushed to a medical facility and certified dead on arrival.” said Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi. The death of the three siblings comes shortly after the deaths of three brothers from Ratanda Primary School and Khanya Lesedi Secondary School in Heidelberg.

Story continues below Advertisement

Lehlogonolo Khoabane, 16, Katleho Khoabane 13, and Tebogo Ngcongwane, 6, all died after drinking drug-laced energy drinks allegedly given by their father, last Thursday. Lesufi was saddened by the news of more deaths of learners in the province. “We wish to convey our sincerest condolences to the family, and the school community,” he said.

Story continues below Advertisement