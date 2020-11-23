Three killed, 12 injured in Gauteng truck crash

Johannesburg - Three people have been killed and 12 others sustained minor to serious injuries when a lorry veered out of control and rolled on the R41 in Witpoortjie in Roodepoort in Johannesburg on Sunday afternoon, paramedics said.

"It is alleged that the truck had swerved to avoid a stationary taxi and rolled into a number of people on the side of the road," ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell said in a statement.

ER24 paramedics were on the scene at 2.22pm, along with Gauteng provincial government emergency medical services {EMS} and City of Johannesburg fire and rescue services personnel, he said.

"All the injured [people] are believed to have been adults. Two of the patients are believed to be from the truck and the remainder unfortunate bystanders. Two people were found trapped under the truck and a third just behind it on the ground. All three had suffered fatal injuries and were declared dead on arrival."

ER24 treated and transported six patients, one whom was in a serious condition and required advanced life support interventions, and another five who had suffered minor injuries.