Meyerton - Three people were killed and four others were injured when two bakkies collided on Weilback Road in Meyerton, south of Johannesburg, on Saturday afternoon.

When ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 12.47 pm another service was already in attendance, ER24 spokeswoman Ineke van Huyssteen said.

Upon further assessment, paramedics found one bakkie on its roof and another just off the road.

"Two people were still inside the bakkie that was lying on its roof. Unfortunately, they were both declared dead. Another person was lying a few metres away from the bakkie and he had also succumbed to his injuries. Paramedics also found another patient that had sustained serious injuries. Three others sustained minor injuries."

The ER24 Oneplan helicopter transported the seriously injured patient to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital for further medical care. It was believed that the one bakkie struck a cow and was then hit head-on by another bakkie. The cow was killed.

ER24 transported the patients to hospital for further medical care, Van Huyssteen said.

African News Agency/ANA