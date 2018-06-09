EKURHULENI - Three men were killed and a woman was critically injured when a bakkie veered out of control and rolled on Zigzag Road in Springs, Ekurhuleni late on Saturday night, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene at about 11pm and found all four people trapped in the bakkie, ER24 spokesperson Annine Siddall said.

"It took fire and rescue personnel about an hour to extricate the woman from the bakkie. She was in a critical condition and was immediately transported to a nearby hospital for further medical care.

"Paramedics saw that there was nothing they could do to save the driver of the bakkie and two more passengers. The three men were declared dead on the scene," Siddall further said.

African News Agency(ANA)