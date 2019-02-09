The newly build R105million Menzi Primary School in Tsakane which was broken into by robbers who stole laptops, computers and tablets.

Johannesburg - South African Police Service (SAPS) officers have arrested three more suspects in connection with the theft of school property in Gauteng and recovered various stolen items. "As police continue with the search of the items stolen in Menzi Primary School last month, [on Friday] the Ekurhuleni East trio task team and detectives recovered two smart boards stolen in Orange Farm and one unlicensed firearm," Captain Kay Makhubele said on Saturday.

"Three suspects, aged between 26 and 31 years old, were arrested in Katlehong. The arrested suspects bring the total number to 10 being arrested since the robbery at Menzi Primary School."

Police urged the community to come forward with information that could help in the investigation or the arrest of the suspects of the school robberies by phoning 08600-0111 or the nearest police station.

The arrested suspects would appear in Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on Monday, Makhubele said.

African News Agency (ANA)