Johannesburg - Three people have been arrested after they attempted to rob a Group 4 Security cash van along the R551 road on its way to a depot in Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Monday evening.

Police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said a group of armed men travelling in three vehicles had started shooting the cash van and bombing its back door before members of a nearby community policing forum arrived.

"The driver continued driving and suddenly, suspects in a Lexus vehicle shot at the tyres and they were forced to stop. Five suspects armed with rifles approached them, wearing balaclavas. The suspects bombed the door of the vehicle. A group of CPF members heard the explosion while sitting at a meeting in the vicinity and responded to the scene. The suspects fled the scene and left the Lexus behind and got into a Polo vehicle without taking any money," said Dlamini.

The police and the CPF hunted the armed men down and arrested three of them at Henley train station. The hunt for the rest of the suspects continues.

No one was injured in the incident.

African News Agency/ANA