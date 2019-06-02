File photo: ER24

JOHANNESBURG - Three people were killed and four others were injured when a car smashed into the back of another car on the R103 in Leondale, southeast of Johannesburg on Saturday night, paramedics said. Paramedics from ER24 and other services arrived on the scene at about 6.40pm, "where they found two people outside one of the vehicles with fatal injuries", ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said.

"The driver of the same vehicle was also found with fatal injuries. It is understood that their vehicle apparently broke down and two men were pushing the vehicle. A vehicle crashed into the back of them, killing the two men pushing the vehicle as well as the driver. Sadly, there was nothing that could be done for them and they were declared dead."

Four people from the second vehicle sustained moderate injuries. They were treated on the scene and transported to Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital for further care. Local authorities were investigating, Vermaak said.

African News Agency (ANA)