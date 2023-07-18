Three people killed in Ekurhuleni as VW Golf crashes into VW Polo

Three individuals died in a tragic collision on Balfour Road, Ekurhuleni, when a Volkswagen Golf rammed into an oncoming Volkswagen Polo. Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa, spokesperson for the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD), stated on Sunday morning that EMPD officers responded to an emergency call regarding the collision involving two motor vehicles near the Leversburg filling station on Balfour Road.

"Upon arrival, EMPD officers discovered the remnants of a black Volkswagen Golf hatchback and a silver Volkswagen Polo hatchback in the centre of the roadway," explained Thepa. "The details of events leading to the crash remain unclear at this point, but preliminary investigations suggest that as the Volkswagen Golf hatchback exited the filling station and entered the main roadway, it collided with the silver VW Polo," said Thepa. "The collision unfortunately led to the deaths of two men and one woman, all in their twenties."

Thepa reported that a culpable homicide case has been registered, and police investigations are underway. In an unrelated incident last month, a horrific accident in Germiston claimed the lives of at least five people when the driver lost control, causing the vehicle, a Toyota Etios, to plunge from a bridge. Thepa reported that only one individual survived the crash. "An accident transpired at the intersection of Main Reef Road and Croxley Street in the Heriotdale area, Germiston. The vehicle, carrying five passengers, careened off the bridge after the driver lost control," she recounted.