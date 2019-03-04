Three elderly people died and three others were seriously injured when a bus and an SUV collided on the N12 near Fochville in Gauteng. Picture: ER24

Fochville - Three elderly people died and three others were seriously injured when a bus and an SUV collided on the N12 near Fochville in Gauteng late on Sunday afternoon, paramedics said. ER24 paramedics, as well as provincial services and the fire department, were on the scene at 5.10pm to find two men, aged 70 and 83, and a 72-year-old woman had suffered multiple injuries and showed no signs of life, ER24 spokesman Ross Campbell said.

"They were declared dead on arrival. Two others from the SUV and one male in his mid-40s from the bus had sustained serious injuries and were taken to a private hospital in Carletonville nearby. Thirty-eight other passengers from the bus elected not to be taken to hospital."

The exact circumstances surrounding the accident were unknown at this stage, Campbell said.

African News Agency/ANA