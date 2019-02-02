The walkway which fell on pupils at Hoërskool Driehoek. Picture: Nhlanhla Phillips/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - The three Driehoek High School pupils who died after a concrete slab collapsed on pupils have been identified as Marli Curry, Jandre Steyn and Rayden Olckers. TimesLive reported that Gauteng education department HOD Edward Mosuwe, who gave feedback on behalf of Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, said that three learners had been discharged from hospital, and 20 learners were still receiving medical attention.

The incident occurred on Friday morning just after 8 am when a walkway collapsed apparently as pupils were leaving assembly, leaving several children trapped.

On Friday Lesufi confirmed that the school would remain closed until clearance had been received from the relevant departments.

"It's now a crime scene... the investigators are already there and taken statements," he said.

He added that counselling would be provided to all learners, parents and officials on the school grounds. Lesufi said an instruction had been issued that no learner would be refused medical assistance just because they did not have medical aid.

“It breaks my heart to see those innocent souls, bodies still lying there," Lesufi said.

The MEC also thanked the various stakeholders for assisting in the wake of the incident.

IOL and African News Agency (ANA)



