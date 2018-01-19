Three people were wounded during a robbery and subsequent car chase in Randburg in Johannesburg. Picture: Netcare 911

Johannesburg - Three people were wounded during a robbery and subsequent car chase in Randburg in Johannesburg on Friday night, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 responded to reports that multiple shots had been fired following a robbery at a supermarket in Princess Avenue in Windsor East at about 9.50pm, Netcare 911 spokesman Nick Dollman said on Saturday.

"Reports from the scene allege that a gang of heavily armed men robbed the supermarket and fired shots upon exiting. One man is believed to have been shot during an apparent hijacking. However, when paramedics arrived at the scene no victim was located."

Paramedics were informed by members of the large crowd that the man had been shot by the robbers and had been transported to hospital by another motorist.

"Shortly afterwards, paramedics responded to reports of a shooting incident involving armed security personnel and the suspects, following a chase which ended in Silver Pine Avenue in Ruiterhof, Randburg."

At that location, paramedics from various services attended to two men who had both been shot in their legs. The victims included a security officer and a robbery suspect. Once stabilised, the security officer and the suspect, who was under police guard, were transported to hospital for further assessment and care, Dollman said.

