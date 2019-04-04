File picture

Cape Town - Three suspects have been arrested after they were caught with goods allegedly stolen during housebreaking at Parkmore Gardens in Sandton, Gauteng police said on Thursday. Police spokesperson, Colonel Lungelo Dlamini, said the suspects, aged 31, 36 and 43, were arrested on Wednesday when members of the Sandton Crime combating unit stopped a suspicious vehicle whilst they were on routine patrols.

“On searching the vehicle, they found a television which was wrapped in curtains, two gate remote controls and housebreaking equipment, including screwdrivers and a wheel spanner,” said Dlamini in a statement. “On further investigation, it was established that the goods were stolen during housebreaking in the area.”

The suspects are due to appear at the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Friday on charges of possession of suspected stolen goods and housebreaking.

African News Agency (ANA)