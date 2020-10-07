Three to appear over alleged Randfontein courier van robbery spree

Johannesburg – Three alleged courier van robbers will on Thursday appear at the Randfontein Magistrate’s Court after being arrested on suspicion of being behind the spate of courier van robberies in Randfontein. Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said the trio – aged 30, 38 and 39 – were arrested on Tuesday after a courier van was robbed. “An intelligence-led operation following a robbery of a courier van earlier in the day in Toekomsrus saw police pounce on the three suspects, who were sitting in a car, a BMW, parked in a yard in Segaetsho Street in Mohlakeng (Randfontein). ’’Upon searching the suspects and their vehicle, the members found three firearms with erased serial numbers, three magazines and live ammunition,” said Peters. “A second vehicle, a Volkswagen Polo with a false registration plate, was parked inside the garage at the same address. An on-site vehicle processing found that the vehicle had been hijacked as per a case reported in August 2020 at Kagiso SAPS.”

Preliminary investigations have since revealed that the VW Polo was used during the commission of the earlier Toekomsrus courier van robbery.

On profiling the three suspects, the SAPS also found that one of the three men was on the police's list of wanted suspects in connection with an attempted murder case in May 2018 in Krugersdorp.

“The suspects have been charged with possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition and possession of a hijacked vehicle.

’’Further investigations are under way towards establishing the suspects' linkage to other crimes and to build a watertight case that will stand in court and result in a successful conviction,” said Peters.

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela commended the multidisciplinary team comprising the West Rand Flying Squad, the Trio Crimes task team, Randfontein crime prevention and Randfontein detectives.

"The end result of this operation is indeed pleasing as Gauteng continues to deal with high volumes of hijackings, including courier van robberies where often the suspects are armed with illegal firearms,“ said Mawela.

“Not only does this success add value to our efforts to curb the proliferation of illegal firearms, but it will also take us a long way in our determination to bring down the volumes of serious and violent crimes.“

African News Agency (ANA)