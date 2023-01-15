Tiger on the loose in Joburg after attacking man and dog

A tiger is on the loose in Joburg after escaping from a property in the Walkerville area and attacking a man and a dog. The Vereeniging and Vanderbijlpark SPCA were on Sunday evening searching for the animal.

Residents in the south of Joburg have been warned to be on alert. According to police spokesperson, Colonel Dimakatso Sello the high drama began on Sunday afternoon when a female tiger escaped from its cage and attacked a 39-year-old man and a dog in the Walkerville area. It is believed the animal escaped when the fences of its enclosure were cut on Saturday night.

According to reports it was seen in near the Daleside vet and attacked one person and killed a dog. Residents in the area being urged to be on high alert and not to approach the tiger if they see it as it is aggressive and will attack without provocation. According to the Vereeniging and Vanderbijlpark SPCA, several authorities were on the ground searching for the privately owned tiger, according to News24.

“We please ask residents of Walkerville and surroundings to be on the lookout and inform us immediately by calling our emergency number on 083 292 5862 if the tiger is spotted. “Please do not approach the tiger; she is dangerous.” IOL