TikTok user Henrico Barnard uses K-word in Muldersdrift shooting rant, calls black people parasites

A Tik Tok user’s racist rant which was sparked by the Muldersdrift guest house shooting, is being assessed by the legal team of the SA Human Rights Commission. This comes after Tik Tok user Henrico Barnard repeatedly used the K-word and called black people parasites, after a police officer shot in the head and landed Pretoria man Len Cloete in a coma after he disarmed a policewoman during a heated verbal altercation at a Muldersdrift lodge at the weekend.

Barnard had social media in an uproar after he made a video reflecting angrily at the Misty Hills Lodge shooting, where the naked Cloete was shot in the head after confronting officers verbally and disarming a policewoman. Call had been called to the lodge after Cloete was kicked out of the lodge. Barnard released two videos earlier this week which have since been removed from his social media, however, screen recordings of the racist videos have been reposted on Twitter, leading Barnard to offer an apology.

In one video, filmed in Afrikaans, Barnard referred to the officers who were on the scene as the K-word several times. He then dared the police to arrest him and declare that he would shoot them. He also said the police were the K-word and “devils” who “know nothing”. In another video, Barnard said he felt like driving in his car and killing black South Africans, again, calling them the K-word.

He also said he would knock over a police officer or burn down a police station. “Ek is gatvol van hierdie [k-word] van hierdie land (I am tired of these [K-word] of this country”. Barnard also invoked Hitler, saying he was a fan and that the same black people deserved to suffer the same fate as the Jews under Nazi reign.