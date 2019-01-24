Picture: Timothy Bernard/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Johannesburg - The department of basic education (DBE) said on Thursday that students that want to write or rewrite their National Senior Certificate examinations had until the end of the month to register. "For those who have been considering registering for the mid-year examination opportunity, time is running out. Registration for this second chance opportunity to write or rewrite the Matric examinations closes on the 31st January 2019," the DBE said in a statement.

"As the department of basic education, we would encourage all learners who want to take up this opportunity to go to the departments’ website and register before 31 January 2019."

The department said the examination was intended for those learners who had not completed their matric, but also those who wanted to improve their results and write a supplementary examination as well as those who failed their matric.

"There are a number of online resources at the disposal of learners to assist with their studies and give them the best possible chance of success."

The DBE has encouraged all of those who qualify to take advantage of this opportunity to attain a Matric Certificate as it could be the gateway to a better life.

African News Agency (ANA)