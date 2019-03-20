File picture: Pexels

JOHANNESBURG - The Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) said on Wednesday that a bogus doctor was arrested in Nigel in Gauteng following a tip-off. HPCSA spokesperson Priscilla Sekhonyana said: "The Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) in collaboration with the South Africa Product Regulatory Authority and the Provincial Organised Crime Unit conducted an operation resulting in the arrest of a bogus practitioner."

He was arrested on Tuesday.

"Mr Makoko Thomas Tshimbombo, a Congolese national was found practising as a medical practitioner (whilst not registered with the HPCSA) at the practice of Dr Albert Kolombwa, who is registered with Council."

Sekhonyana said the operation was conducted as a result of an anonymous tip-off received from a member of the community.

HPCSA said the Inspectorate Office was advising practitioners registered with them to adhere to the ethical guidelines and ensure that they employed practitioners who were registered with Council.

The HPCSA welcomed the tip-offs that members of the community had provided thus far.

Members of the community were encouraged to continue to report all suspected illegal practices.

African News Agency (ANA)