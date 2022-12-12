Tips to stay safe while using e-hailing services this festive season

Pretoria – As we head into the festive season, e-hailing apps will see increased demand for rides as people shop and head to various holiday destinations. But this also means that criminals will double their efforts in their illegal activities. To ensure that people have a pleasant experience as they move around in the coming weeks, Bolt has released some safety tips which passengers need to consider when using e-hailing apps.

Request in a safe spot While passengers wait for their driver to arrive, it is advisable to do so in a safe place preferably inside the pick-up location to avoid being a victim of cellphone snatching. Verify app details

After confirming the trip, passengers must ensure that the vehicle make, registration and the driver match the details provided in the app. Should none of these details match, passengers must cancel the trip and provide feedback that the driver or vehicle was not a match. By providing this feedback, apps can remove drivers and vehicles that should not be on the app. Double-check the payment option Most e-hailing platforms offer various payment options for passengers, with the convenience of paying for their trips in a way that works for them. Passengers are reminded to always ensure that their intended payment method has been correctly selected. Should a passenger opt to pay with cash, it is essential to ensure they have enough money on them.

Correct destination address The destination included in the trip helps direct the driver as well as calculate the cost of the trip. For example, entering an incorrect address can inconvenience the driver affecting where the journey ends. Inputting the correct address is vital, especially when requesting a ride for someone else. This is quite popular among users and adding an incorrect address for the person in the car can create panic. During and after the trip

