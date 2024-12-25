TMPD policewoman murdered allegedly by her boyfriend in Pretoria

The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) has announced that one of its members, a policewoman, was brutally murdered allegedly by her lover. According to TMPD spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba, the shocking incident happened on Tuesday.

“The Tshwane Metro Police Department is deeply grieved by the demise of one of its officers on Tuesday. On Tuesday, 24 December 2024, TMPD received reports of an incident in which one of its members was fatally shot by her alleged partner,” said Mahamba. The incident occurred at policewoman’s place of residence in Lotus Gardens, west of Pretoria. “It was established that the suspect (boyfriend) fled the scene using the victim's vehicle and headed to Limpopo province where he was later apprehended. The details leading to this tragedy is unknown and the case is currently investigated by the South African Police Service (SAPS),” said Mahamba.

Mahamba said the identity of the deceased TMPD member cannot be disclosed at this stage, until her family and relatives are formally notified. Meanwhile, acting chief of the TMPD, Deputy Commissioner Nomsa Nhlapho, has extended her “profound” sympathies to the victim's family, friends, and colleagues. Nhlapho has appealed to community members to allow the legal process to take its course in seeking justice for the murdered woman.

“The TMPD stands together in solidarity during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of our departed colleague as they navigate through this profound loss,” said Nhlapho. TMPD said the details of the memorial and funeral service will be communicated in due course. In November, IOL reported that two Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) officers were shot in the early hours of a Sunday morning, resulting in one fatality and the other in critical condition.