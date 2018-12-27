16 people, including a toddler, were injured in a taxi rollover in the Carletonville area. Picture: Supplied/ER24

Durban - Sixteen people were injured following a single taxi rollover on the R501 just outside out of Carletonville on Wednesday night, paramedics said on Thursday. According to ER24 spokesperson, Ineke van Huyssteen, paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after 8pm where they found another medical service already in attendance.

"Upon further assessment, paramedics found that most of the patients were seated at the scene. They also found a two-year-old girl seated in her mother's lap. The little girl sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital by medical helicopter for further medical care," said van Huyssteen.

She said that 15 other passengers sustained minor to moderate injuries and were transported to hospital by ER24 and other medical services.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet known and police are investigating.

African News Agency (ANA)