Toddler and teen escape deadly Vereeniging crash that claimed 3 lives

Durban – Three people were killed in a crash on the R42 at the Goeiehoek intersection, east of Vereeniging, on Saturday evening. According to ER 24’s Russel Meiring, paramedics arrived on the scene just before 8pm to a multiple vehicle collision.

“A bakkie and Ford Fiesta were found on the side of the road, the Ford on its roof. “Two adult females and one adult male were found under the Fiesta showing no signs of life. They had unfortunately all suffered fatal injuries in the collision and were declared dead on arrival.” Meiring said two children – a 3-year-old boy and a 17-year-old male were also found on the scene, having been extricated from the Fiesta.

“They had both suffered serious injuries and were treated with Advanced Life Support interventions before being transported to a local hospital for further care.” Meiring said the driver of the bakkie declined transportation to the hospital. “A third light motor vehicle apparently hit one of the wheels in the road, but the two adult males from that vehicle declined transportation to the hospital.”

