Johannesburg - A three-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital after a car knocked him off his bicycle in Benoni, Gauteng,on Wednesday morning leaving him seriously injured.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said the accident happened on Kei road in Benoni.

"ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at approximately 07h55, finding the body of the young boy lying on the side of the road. A light motor vehicle was parked on the side of the road a short distance away", Meiring said.

The child had sustained a serious head injury.

Paramedics performed life support interventions before he was airlifted by the ER24 Oneplan helicopter to a private hospital for further treatment.

The driver of the car was uninjured. Authorities remained on scene for further investigations.

African News Agency/ANA